PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 6-year-old girl was shot near the Philadelphia Zoo Monday afternoon. It happened on the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

Police say the girl was playing with friends on the street when she was shot in the leg. Police say she is currently in stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“It’s disgusting yet again that I’m here speaking to you about a 6-year-old getting shot but what’s also very striking to me is that the 6-year-old had the wherewithal to tell her parents that she had been shot. How does a 6-year-old know what getting shot is like? How does a 6-year-old know what bullets sound like or what gunfire sounds like and how does he or she know what a bullet wound looks like? That is what’s so heartwrenching for me,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Authorities say they are looking for several suspects who fled the scene in a grey sedan.