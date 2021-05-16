CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating a car fire in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5200 block of Castor Avenue.

Suspicious Car Fire Under Investigation In Frankford

READ MORE: CBS3 Pet Project: Is Eating Grass Safe For Your Pets?

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Multiple Shootings, Stabbings Across Philadelphia In 24 Hours

The fire marshal was called to the scene.

MORE NEWS: 'Mom-And-Pop Bakeries Are Dying': Homemade Goodies By Roz May Have To Close Due To Worker Shortage

 