PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania is one of the most effective states at combating COVID-19, according to one study. SYKES ranked the Keystone State fifth in its response to the coronavirus.

SYKES took into account weekly test positivity rates, hospital admissions, vaccine distribution, among other factors, to come to an overall score for each state.

When all things were added up, Pennsylvania finished with 60.67.

New Jersey came in at No. 25 with a 51.19 score while Delaware was ranked 30th at 46.81.

The Garden State and First State are among the states with the highest average case total per 100,000 residents thus far in 2021. According to SYKES, New Jersey has the second most behind New York at 303.60 cases per 100,000, while Delaware has the fifth most at 252.70 per 100,000.

Hawaii finished No. 1 in the nation with an 84.14 score with Maryland coming in at second at 64.21

Kentucky was ranked last with a 28.33 score.

For more on SYKES’ study, click here.