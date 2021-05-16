WATERFORD TOWNSHIP (CBS) — The Waterford Township community hosted a parade for a child struck by a hit-and-run truck driver. Friends and neighbors drove by Tucker Bowling’s house on Sunday afternoon.
The recovering bruised boy waved and received all the well-wishes.
A truck hit Tucker while he was riding his bike on West Atlantic Avenue on Friday.
Police say they found and arrested the truck driver, William Michael, of Atco.
He was taken to Camden County Jail.