TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A 36-year-old man was gunned down while driving in Trenton on Saturday night. Authorities say David Williams was driving in the area of North Hanover and Stockton Street when he was shot and crashed his car just before 11 p.m.
A female passenger in the car was not shot but suffered minor injuries from the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
