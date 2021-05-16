NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Family members tell CBS3 28-year-old Leslie Lizet Basilio was the manager who was killed at a New Castle County Metro PCS store on Saturday night. They say she was reportedly working by herself when she was killed.

“I can’t explain the feeling, but it was like someone grabbed my heart,” Luis said.

One day after a gunman shot and killed the Metro PCS store manager, and mother of two young children, the family of Leslie Lizet Basilio gathered to remember her.

“This is a ceremony we do for her soul, so God and guide her to heaven,” Luis said.

Leslie’s cousin Luis talked to her around 5 p.m. Saturday, less than 3o minutes before police say a man attempted to rob the store.

“I was on the phone with her inviting her to come to my daughter’s birthday,” the cousin added.

A neighbor who’s watched out for Basilio over the years saw the suspect drive off in her 2008 Cadillac Escalade. He says the store has been robbed three times before, so he walked over to make sure his friend was okay.

“I know she’s by herself late on Saturdays,” the friend said. “I looked over and saw this cash drawer was open, and I thought this was not good.”

He called the police from the store and when they arrived, medics tried to revive Basilio, but it was too late.

Family, friends and customers decorated the storefront with flowers and balloons for the woman whose kindness was felt by all who knew her.

“Always help with any problem I had with my phone,” one person said.

“She was a kind soul, you would ask her for any favor, she would say yes,” another added.

Another friend says the world lost a “good person and a good mom.”

Police continue to search for the gunman wanted in the fatal shooting.

Elsmere and New Castle County police are asking for the public’s help to identify him. They believe the suspect is armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving off in the victim’s car, a black 2008 Cadillac Escalade with the license plate PC 194769.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.