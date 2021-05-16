CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local TV, Philadelphia News

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A portion of Interstate 95 is closed in Wilmington, Delaware due to a crash. The interstate is closed at the I-95 and I-495 northern and southern splits and Marsh Road, Exit 9.

CBS3 obtained an image of the scene from Richard Whiteford. The image shows a tractor-trailer crashed into the wall on the side of the interstate.

READ MORE: New Jersey Forest Fire Service Responding To Active Wildfire In Bass River State Forest

Credit: Richard Whiteford

It’s unclear if there were any injuries at this time.

READ MORE: Parade Held For Child Recovering After Being Struck By Truck Driver In Waterford Township Hit-And-Run

Travelers are advised to take I-495 and to expect delays.

MORE NEWS: SEPTA Holds Simulated Terror Attack In Lansdale As Part Of Training For Emergency Crews

CBS3 is working to confirm more details of this investigation.