NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Delaware police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a mother of two young children, while she was working at a Metro PCS store on Saturday.

An updated photo of the suspect they believed gunned down the manager of the Metro PCS store on Kirkwood Highway in Elsmere was released Sunday afternoon.

A memorial, including candles and flowers, has been started for the victim.

Neighbors tell CBS3 she has a little girl and boy at home who will now have to grow up without their mother.

One neighbor says this was the 4th time the victim had been robbed at the store since she started working there back in 2012 — but this time it ended tragically.

Below is the brand-new image released by police showing the man who reportedly walked into the cell phone store to rob it in broad daylight around 5:30 p.m.

Eyewitnesses, who did not want to go on camera for safety reasons, tell us they saw a man walk out with a bag of cell phones and called 9-1-1.

When police arrived they found a female victim — killed in what they say was an attempted robbery.

The suspect was believed to have arrived in the area on a blue bicycle but drove off in the woman’s black 2008 Cadillac Escalade with the license plate PC194769.

As news of what happened spread, neighbors on Sunday were emotional about the woman they had come to know as a friend, a person who always helped with technology questions and would stand outside to wave to Santa Claus at Christmas time when he came down Kirkwood Highway on a fire truck.

Elsmere and New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect. They believe he is armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach him and contact 9-1-1 immediately.