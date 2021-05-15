PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman after she was found unconscious and partially clothed under a tree in Philadelphia’s East Falls section. Officials say around 12:40 a.m. Friday a woman’s body was found under a tree in Alden Park on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue.

Medic pronounced the woman dead just after 1 a.m.

Police say the white female “Jane Doe” was in her 20’s.

The circumstances surrounding her death are unknown at this time, but investigators say it is suspicious.

This comes as a shock to people that live in this area. A woman, in her 20’s and living in Alden Park, was shocked to hear the news.

“It does put a lot in perspective for me as well, too. Definitely makes me think I have to be more careful where I walk and be aware. Definitely a scary world out there. You just never know. I’m in shock. Like, in this parking lot? Like it’s so nice. It’s like a really good community. Like, mixed ages, young from my age 20 to like older and you would never expect it from here,” Alden Park tenant Elizaveta Galli said.

Police say an autopsy is expected later Friday.

The investigation is currently at the district level. If it turns out to be a homicide, homicide detectives will take over.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.