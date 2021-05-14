PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman after she was found unconscious and partially clothed under a tree in Philadelphia’s East Falls section. Police say the woman in her 20’s was found on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.16-Year-Old Quamir Mitchell Killed, 13-Year-Old Injured In Southwest Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say
Medic pronounced the woman dead just after 1 a.m.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
So far, no arrests have been made.