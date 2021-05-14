CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Locla, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman after she was found unconscious and partially clothed under a tree in Philadelphia’s East Falls section. Police say the woman in her 20’s was found on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Medic pronounced the woman dead just after 1 a.m.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made.

