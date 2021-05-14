PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are giving away 500 free tickets for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center to fans who get vaccinated at one of two clinics in the city on Saturday. The Sixers partnered with the Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium and the city to organize the giveaway.

The Sixers tweeted that tickets are first-come, first-serve.

“As we prepare for the postseason, it’s important that we continue to use our platform to support and uplift our community through the end of the pandemic,” Sixers President Chris Heck said. “We at the 76ers are thankful to the Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium and the Health Department for making vaccinations available, and we’re thrilled to provide tickets for our regular-season finale to those who get their vaccines. Vaccination opportunities like this are critical in ensuring the long-term success of our community. We encourage everyone to get out and get vaccinated as we look forward to welcoming more fans back for the 2021 NBA Playoffs.”

One clinic is at the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.

The other clinic is at Deliverance Evangelistic Church on West Lehigh Avenue from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We could not be more pleased to see the Sixers continuing to encourage Philadelphians to be safe during this pandemic,” Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID. Thanks to partners like the Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium and the 76ers, we are quickly moving toward getting back to being able to do the things we love and miss.”