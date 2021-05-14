JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A last and very special prom is planned to celebrate the final classes of a 90-year-old all-girls Catholic school. Saint Basil’s Academy will close its doors forever at the end of this year.

The finishing touches are being placed on the tent that will be transformed into a prom venue for juniors and seniors at St. Basil Academy in Jenkintown.

“It’s the magical forest,” Roe Masso with RMP Events said. “Lots of greens, lots of lights, like a romantic foresty feel, lots of woodsy stuff.”

It’s the first prom the school has had since the pandemic and it will also be the last. The all-girls Catholic school will be closed for good in June after nearly 90 years.

“Unfortunately, the announcement was made in the fall that the school will be closing permanently in June of 2021 this year,” Principal Connie D’Angelo said. “So this is our last prom, last senior prom, last junior prom.”

School officials wanted to make sure the students got to experience their prom. Tables are set up to accommodate social distancing and other safety measures are also in place.

“I hope that all the girls really just take the moment and enjoy each other’s company,” D’Angelo said. “We have had a very trying year, not only with the announcement of closing but having to deal with our restrictions with COVID.”

Eyewitness News caught up with a couple of seniors fresh out of the beauty salon. They’ve got their dresses ready for the big night, and they’re excited about finally being able to attend their prom.

“Since last year, COVID canceled our junior prom,” Rachel Mackel said. “It’s just going to be really nice to get together with our senior class one more time before we graduate.”

“It’s been a crazy year so I’m just so excited that this will be like the last dance,” Maddie Stampone said. “It’s going to be so much fun.”

It’s going to be a two-day affair. The senior prom will be held Friday night and the junior prom on Saturday.

The school will officially close on June 15.