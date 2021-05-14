PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A community is coming together, demanding an end to the violence after the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday night. This public safety walk is in response to last night’s double shooting.

One of the latest victims to die in the city’s gun violence epidemic is a teenager who was set to graduate high school in the next few weeks.

City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson joined forces with the 12th police district captain and members from the community for an emergency Peace Not Guns Public Safety Walk to address last night’s deadly double shooting.

“It not only impacts the family members of the young man whose life was taken but also the residents who live here inside the community so we want to enforce that public safety is a priority here,” Johnson said.

A 13-year-old was shot in the arm and is recovering. Sixteen-year-old Quamir Mitchell was shot in the chest did not survive.

“Even though it’s happening every day you’re still never quite prepared to see, particularly when it’s a homicide of a young person with such a promising future like this young man,” Philadelphia School District spokesperson Monica Lewis said.

Quamir, a senior at West Philadelphia High, traveled to a court in Southwest Philadelphia for a pickup game of basketball but never made it home. He was known as a great student and avid basketball player with a promising future.

“By all accounts, he was a great student and good kid and unfortunately, we are in a situation where we have to talk with students yet again on how to cope with grief during these uncertain times especially,” Lewis said.

School leaders talked with students Friday in a virtual town hall to offer their support.

Police say someone has been taken into custody after the shooting. There has been no official update on the status of that person at this time.

Meanwhile, Quamir’s family has asked for privacy as they process this tragedy.