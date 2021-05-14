PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old was injured in a Southwest Philadelphia double shooting Thursday night. It happened on the 2300 block of South Ithan Street around 7:30 p.m.
Police say 16-year-old Quamir Mitchell was shot once in the chest and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 13-year-old boy was shot once in the right arm and is currently in stable condition.
“Earlier tonight, yet another incident of senseless gun violence has taken the life of one teenager, and seriously injured another,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “The pain and trauma experienced in our communities is unimaginable, and we must not allow these tragedies to become our new normal. Our department will do everything in its power to bring justice to these victims and their families.”
Police say a suspect has been apprehended.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.