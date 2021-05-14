PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is one of the cities where drivers are most likely to get into a car accident. That’s according to America’s Best Drivers Report by Allstate.
Philadelphia ranked 11th on a list of 50 problematic cities.
Roosevelt Boulevard is the place where most of those accidents happen.
The report says the average Philadelphian goes just six years between accidents.
The average American driver goes 10 and a half years between collisions.