CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teenager is fighting for his life after a shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened on the 2200 block of North Lawrence Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot several times in the chest and head.

READ MORE: Firefighters Respond To Vehicle Fire In North Philadelphia

Teenager Critically Injured After Double Shooting In North Philadelphia

READ MORE: Portion Of Kelly Drive Closed Until Saturday Evening For Stotesbury Regatta

A 30-year-old man was also shot and is in stable condition.

No one has been arrested yet.

MORE NEWS: Seven Years After Her Disappearance, Still No Traces Of What Happened To Amanda DeGuio

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.