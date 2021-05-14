Teenager Critically Injured After Double Shooting In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teenager is fighting for his life after a shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened on the 2200 block of North Lawrence Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot several times in the chest and head.READ MORE: Firefighters Respond To Vehicle Fire In North Philadelphia Portion Of Kelly Drive Closed Until Saturday Evening For Stotesbury Regatta
A 30-year-old man was also shot and is in stable condition.
No one has been arrested yet.MORE NEWS: Seven Years After Her Disappearance, Still No Traces Of What Happened To Amanda DeGuio
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.