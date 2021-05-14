PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teens were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Kensington Friday night. It happened on the 1900 block of East Wensley Street around 6 p.m.
Police say an 18-year-old man was shot several times in the head and torso. He's listed in extremely critical condition.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. Both are being treated at Temple University Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.