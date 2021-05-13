Philadelphia Police: 21-Year-Old Woman Shot In Strawberry Mansion By Man She Knows

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. It happened around midnight on the 2500 block of North 28th Street.
Police say the victim was shot in the chest by a man she knows.
She is now in critical condition.
So far police have not made any arrests, but they say they know who they are looking for.
