CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A police standoff has ended in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood. Video shows as a police SWAT team entered an apartment complex on the 4400 block of Kendrick Street, Thursday around 5 a.m.

Police Standoff Ends In Holmesburg With Armed Woman Taken Into Custody

READ MORE: Gasoline Shortage Appears To Be Creeping Into Philadelphia Region As Colonial Pipeline Resumes Operations

Eyewitness News has learned there was an armed woman inside refusing to come out.

READ MORE: Reports Of Explosions Following 2-Alarm House Fire In Chester

She is now in custody.

It’s unclear what led to the standoff.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police Investigating Shooting In Kensington

 