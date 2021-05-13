Police Standoff Ends In Holmesburg With Armed Woman Taken Into Custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A police standoff has ended in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood. Video shows as a police SWAT team entered an apartment complex on the 4400 block of Kendrick Street, Thursday around 5 a.m.Gasoline Shortage Appears To Be Creeping Into Philadelphia Region As Colonial Pipeline Resumes Operations
Eyewitness News has learned there was an armed woman inside refusing to come out.READ MORE: Reports Of Explosions Following 2-Alarm House Fire In Chester
She is now in custody.
It’s unclear what led to the standoff.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police Investigating Shooting In Kensington