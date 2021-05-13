PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will be more fans inside Citizens Bank Park beginning next Friday as the City of Philadelphia is easing its COVID-19 restrictions. The Phillies announced capacity would increase to 16,000 people on May 21 for the Boston Red Sox series.
The increased capacity will continue with the series against the Washington Nationals on June 4-6 and then Atlanta Braves on June 8-10.
The Phillies should have Citizens Bank Park at 100% capacity for their two-game series against the New York Yankees starting June 12 as the city is expected to lift all capacity-related restrictions on June 11.
"This is a very exciting time in the City of Philadelphia as we begin to return to some sense of normalcy," said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck. "There is nothing better than the energy and enthusiasm that Phillies fans bring to Citizens Bank Park. We look forward to welcoming even more fans back to enjoy the ballpark experience."
Tailgating will be permitted in lots surrounding the ballpark and the Phils will be offering a limited number of seating pods for any fans who prefer to remain in a socially distanced environment.
Fan coverings are still required when attending games unless eating or drinking per city guidelines.
Single-game tickets are currently on sale for games through June 10, more tickets are expected to be released in the following days to match the 50% capacity.
Tickets for the remainder of the 2021 season will go on sale beginning May 25.