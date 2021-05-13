PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dr. Thomas Farley has resigned as the Philadelphia health commissioner over his involvement in the cremation and disposal of remains belonging to victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing that were found several years ago. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Farley’s resignation on Thursday afternoon.

“Earlier this week, I learned of a very disturbing incident involving the Philadelphia Department of Public Health that occurred during the first term of our administration. Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley disclosed that several years ago he learned of remains found by the Medical Examiner’s Office that belonged to victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing. Instead of fully identifying those remains and returning them to the family, he made a decision to cremate and dispose of them,” Mayor Kenney said in a statement.

After learning of this incident, Kenney says he asked Dr. Farley to resign effective immediately.

Medical Examiner Dr. Sam Gulino has been placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation.

Kenney has appointed Dr. Cheryl Bettigole as Acting Health Commissioner and a national search process will be done to fill the position for the rest of Kenney’s term.

“In addition to these administrative decisions, I wanted to ensure that the Africa family learned of this incident directly from me, and before the general public,” Kenney said. “Today, I had the opportunity to meet with members of the Africa family and apologize for the way this situation was handled, and for how the City has treated them for the last five decades. I also promised them full transparency into the outside review of this incident, as well as the handling — or mishandling — of all remains of every MOVE victim. The Team investigating this incident will include individuals specifically approved by the Africa family and we will make every effort to resolve this matter to MOVE’s satisfaction.”

Thursday marks 36 years since 11 Black Philadelphians, including children, were killed in the MOVE bombing.

Kenney says while we can’t rewrite history, “we pledge to use this recent revelation as an opportunity to pay dignity and respect to the victims, their families, and all Philadelphians who have suffered because of the MOVE bombing.”

Last month, a West Philadelphia funeral home has picked up the remains of victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing.

The city is holding press conference at 5 p.m. regarding this incident.