PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for the murder of Tyree Roundtree. Police said Thursday that 25-year-old Naheem Williamson has been charged with murder and related charges.
The homicide happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday on the 1600 block of West Granite Street.READ MORE: Tax Refund Delays Grow As Filing Deadline Gets Closer
According to police, Roundtree was leaving his job at a construction site on Granite Street when Williamson, his co-worker, attempted to rob him of $1,500.
“The descendant had in his possession, we believe, the day’s wages for the workers. He was responsible for paying the day laborers,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said.
Roundtree was a father to a 1-year-old girl.READ MORE: AP Source: CDC To Ease Up Guidance On Indoor Mask-Wearing For Fully Vaccinated People
“We are praying constantly for his justice,” Shareeda Roundtree, the victim’s sister, said. “He was loved tremendously. If he ever came into the room, he was the person that uplifted everyone. He did not deserve to die, his time was just cut too short. It’s going to affect a lot of people, pretty much no one is going to be the same.”
Williamson was arrested on Wednesday, according to police.
Police said Williamson had eight prior arrests.MORE NEWS: Portion Of Kelly Drive To Close Friday Morning Until Saturday Evening For Stotesbury Regatta
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.