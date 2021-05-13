Philadelphia Police Investigating Shooting In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting has turned a street corner in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood into a crime scene. Police rushed to H and Schiller Streets around 12:30 a.m. Thursday and found a 31-year-old man shot twice.Philadelphia Police: 21-Year-Old Woman Shot In Strawberry Mansion By Man She Knows
He’s now in stable condition.READ MORE: Gasoline Shortage Appears To Be Creeping Into Philadelphia Region As Colonial Pipeline Resumes Operations
Investigators are trying to track down the gunman.MORE NEWS: Man Killed, 3 Others Injured When Gunman Opens Fire On Crowd Painting Mural For Another Shooting Victim In Southwest Philly
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.