PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man is dead after a gunman opened fire into a crowd as they were painting a mural for another shooting victim. The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on the 5500 block of Kingsessing Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened in the middle of a sunny afternoon just across the street from a school and playground.

Police say a man with a semi-automatic weapon walked up to a crowd and started firing, and tonight, he is still out there.

“She heard like bang, bang, bang,” Dixianna McKenzie said.

It happened in broad daylight.

“She called me and she’s like, ‘Mom, I think there was a shooting again,'” McKenzie said.

McKenzie rushed home to make sure her daughter was OK. The shooting happened just outside her front door and across the street from a middle school, a scary but all too familiar scene.

“Less than six months ago, another guy got killed there, nice guy. Still don’t know why,” she said.

“There were about eight to 10 people standing on the corner, where there was a memorial for a male that was killed sometime last year,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

A memorial to mark a friend shot and killed last fall is now the place of another violent tragedy.

“They were also painting the side of a market. The shooter walked up and from very close range, began firing shots into the crowd,” Small said.

Police say the gunman fired 10 shots, hitting four people, killing one man.

“A 20-year-old male, who was shot multiple times throughout his chest and torso and hip area, was pronounced dead,” Small said.

The three others are being treated at Presbyterian Hospital. Two men are listed in stable condition, the other, hit multiple times in the chest, is in critical condition.

“We’re getting information that someone did return fire,” Small said.

Police say five shots were fired back. It’s not clear if either shooter was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.