CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Crews battled a two-alarm house fire in Chester, Delaware County on Thursday morning. Video posted on Facebook by a neighbor shows flames and smoke pouring from the home on the 1100 block of Thomas Street, just after 4:30 a.m.AP Source: CDC To Ease Up Guidance On Indoor Mask-Wearing For Fully Vaccinated People
The neighbor says she was woken up by loud explosions.
Fire officials tell Eyewitness News two women and two children were in the home where the fire started. They all got out safely before firefighters arrived.
The two women who escaped the flames were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.READ MORE: Portion Of Kelly Drive To Close Friday Morning Until Saturday Evening For Stotesbury Regatta
At least four homes were damaged.
“Most of the fire was contained in the original fire building but we did have smoke in some extension in the roof areas on both exposure buildings to the right and left side,” Chester Fire Commissioner William Rigby said.
The Red Cross says it is now assisting 17 people displaced by the flames.MORE NEWS: Woman Speaks Exclusively With CBS3 After Being Carjacked At Gunpoint While Getting Gas At Port Richmond Wawa
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.