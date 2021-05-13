CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Crews battled a two-alarm house fire in Chester, Delaware County on Thursday morning. Video posted on Facebook by a neighbor shows flames and smoke pouring from the home on the 1100 block of Thomas Street, just after 4:30 a.m.Gasoline Shortage Appears To Be Creeping Into Philadelphia Region As Colonial Pipeline Resumes Operations
The neighbor says she was woken up by loud explosions.
Fire officials tell Eyewitness News two women are being treated for smoke inhalation.
An estimated ten people are displaced.
At least four homes were damaged.