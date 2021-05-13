PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two unresponsive children were rushed to the hospital after responding to calls that a woman had jumped out of a third-floor window. It happened on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street around 11:45 a.m. Thursday in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood.
Police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call for an injured woman who had jumped out of a window.
Responding officers then found a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl unresponsive inside a third-floor apartment. Both had facial trauma, according to police.
Both girls were rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadephia and are currently in critical condition.
The children’s mother was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The children's mother was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say she is being held as a prisoner.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.