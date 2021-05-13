PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old was injured in a Southwest Philadelphia double shooting Thursday night. It happened on the 2300 block of South Ithan Street around 7:30 p.m.
Police say the 16-year-old was shot once in the chest and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 13-year-old boy was shot once in the right arm and is currently in stable condition.
Police say a suspect has been apprehended.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.