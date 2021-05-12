CBSN PhillyWatch Now
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, New Jersey news

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday. Murphy will be joined by Health Commissioner Persichilli, Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update
  • When: Wednesday, May 12, 2021
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.