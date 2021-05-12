PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a chilly start to the region’s Wednesday morning. Many locations woke up to temperatures in the 30s west of Interstate 95.
Temperatures at 6:30 this morning bottomed out at 46 degrees in the city, yikes! While we were nowhere near an overnight low record, the chill in the air was certainly felt.
The midweek weather promises sunny skies, very low humidity, and a light breeze.
Good Morning, here are your 6AM temperatures! Chilly start but this afternoon will be nice. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/FDI4MgXMEy
— Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) May 12, 2021
By Thursday, highs return to more seasonable levels in the low to mid-70s to make for a gorgeous spring day.
A stray afternoon thundershower is possible north of the city on Friday, otherwise, the dry pattern closes out the workweek.
The weekend looks quite nice as well with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s, but Saturday and Sunday may feature a slightly better chance at a few late-day showers and thunderstorms.
