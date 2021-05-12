Philadelphia Police: 2 Men Shot In Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood. It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of Sparks Street.Walter B. Saul Agricultural High School Students Bringing Healthy Food To Community With Henry Got Crops
Police found one of the victims about two miles away with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The other victim showed up at Einstein Medical Center.READ MORE: West Chester Police Searching For Man Wanted For Two Sexual Assaults
Both men are in stable condition.
There’s no word on what led to the shooting and no arrests in the case.MORE NEWS: Federal Agents Descend On Hindu Temple In Robbinsville After Lawsuit Alleges Human Trafficking, Forced Labor
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.