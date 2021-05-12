PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is ready to get tourism back on track! Mayor Jim Kenney was among those celebrating the grand opening of the new LOVE Park Visitor Center on Tuesday.
The visitor center is located at 16th and JFK Boulevard.
Officials say the timing of the center’s grand opening couldn’t be better as the city emerges from the pandemic.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: 2 Men Shot In Ogontz