At Least 1 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Outdoor Dining Area In Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person was injured after a vehicle crashed into an outdoor dining area in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties. The vehicle crashed into the outdoor area of Cafe La Maude on the 800 block of North 4th Street, around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
One person was taken to the hospital.
No word on the extent of injuries.
The restaurant says it will be closed for the remainder of the day.
