MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — An unexpected shutdown for Maple Shade’s volunteer fire department. The doors are shuttered at the fire station after the township announced it’s suspending the fire department for the next 90 days while it looks for ways to improve the service.
The fire department is fighting the decision and says all of its workers are qualified to do the job.
The township manager insists residents will not see any delay in fire and rescue services thanks to support from neighboring communities.