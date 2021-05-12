PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 20-year-old man was shot 11 times and killed in a Southwest Philadelphia quadruple shooting Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 5500 block of Kingsessing Avenue around 4:15 p.m.
Police say the 20-year-old was shot 11 times throughout his body and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A 29-year-old man was shot five times throughout his body and is currently in critical but stable condition, according to police.
Two other victims — a 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old man — are both in stable condition with gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.