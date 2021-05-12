WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The gas shortage appears to be creeping into the Philadelphia area. The Shell Station at Silverside and Foulk Roads in Wilmington is expecting to run out of gas by the end of the day.

The owner says the station ran out on Tuesday, but she was able to get an immediate resupply.

She’s already sold half of that resupply and another shipment is uncertain.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf says they are monitoring the potential impacts from the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

“Pennsylvanians should know we are expecting minimal impact in our commonwealth,” Wolf tweeted.

He is also urging residents not to panic-buy gasoline.

“There is no need for anyone to stockpile gasoline. Widespread panic buying could result in unnecessary perceived shortages,” Wolf tweeted.

AAA reported Wednesday that the national gas price average has hit $3 per gallon for the first time since 2014 as a result of the cybersecurity attack on the Colonial Pipeline last week. The pipeline is the largest refined products pipeline in the United States — it delivers fuel products from Houston to New York Harbor, accounting for 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast.

In Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware gas averages are up by at least eight cents over the last week.

The city’s gas price average is $3.10 as of Wednesday.