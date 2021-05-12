CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A man who fatally stabbed and beat his girlfriend inside a southern New Jersey home and then tried to make it look like she had killed herself has been charged with her murder, authorities said Wednesday.
Edwin Zavaleta, 28, of Camden, also faces tampering with evidence charges in the death of Tonia Yamileth, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Zavaleta remains jailed pending a detention hearing, and it wasn't known Wednesday if he has retained an attorney.
Yamileth, 25, was found around 8:45 a.m. Monday in an upstairs bedroom at her Camden home. She had a stab wound and blunt force trauma to her neck, authorities said.
A motive for the attack has not been disclosed. Authorities have not said whether anyone else was in the home when Yamileth was killed.
