PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles fans are getting a sneak peek of what the 2021 schedule will look like ahead of its full release Wednesday night. Week 1 is going to be a Battle of Birds as the Eagles head to Atlanta to play the Falcons.
Head coach Nick Sirianni will be making his head coaching debut against another first-year coach, Arthur Smith.
It’s official! We’ll open our 2021 season on the road Sept. 12 against the Falcons at 1 PM.@Hyundai | #FlyEaglesFly
📺: NFL Network | May 12th at 8pm ET pic.twitter.com/ilOHiNNbMZ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 12, 2021
The Eagles’ full schedule will be released Wednesday night at 7:45 p.m.
The Birds are anticipating having 100% capacity inside Lincoln Financial Field after the City of Philadelphia announced they will be lifting all capacity-related restrictions in the city on June 11.
"Today's announcement by the City of Philadelphia to lift stadium capacity limits in time for the start of the 2021 NFL season is tremendous news for the Philadelphia Eagles, our fans, and the community," a statement released by the Eagles read. "We are excited to welcome our fans home and look forward to Lincoln Financial Field returning to form as an unrivaled home-field advantage for our team. We have always been committed to providing our fans a great game day experience in a safe, clean and friendly environment. As we look ahead to a full stadium, we encourage our community to get vaccinated."