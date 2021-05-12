DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State University is forgiving nearly three-quarters of $1 million in student debt. The relief will go to about 200 recently graduated students.
The university in Dover is choosing those who have faced financial hardship during the pandemic.READ MORE: Upper Darby Native Todd Rundgren Joins Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's In 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Philadelphia Police Searching For 4 Suspects In Shooting Homicide Of Sebastian Brown Over Violent Weekend
The average eligible student will receive about $3,200 in debt relief.MORE NEWS: Vacant Lot Philadelphia Residents Cleaned Up, Turned Into Dog Park Must Be Vacated, Officials Say
The funds come from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.