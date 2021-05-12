CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State University is forgiving nearly three-quarters of $1 million in student debt. The relief will go to about 200 recently graduated students.

The university in Dover is choosing those who have faced financial hardship during the pandemic.

The average eligible student will receive about $3,200 in debt relief.

The funds come from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.