PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An 18-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. Police say shots were fired on North 40th Street, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The man was shot twice in the left leg, twice in the left forearm, once in the chest, once in the thigh and once in the stomach.
He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
