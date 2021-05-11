WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police in West Chester need help finding a man wanted for two sexual assaults. Take a good look at this man.Maple Shade Volunteer Fire Department Unexpectedly Shutdown
Police say he groped two women in separate attacks in the area of South Natlack and East Nield Streets, just off the campus of West Chester University.
Both incidents happened within an hour of each other on the night of April 29.
If you recognize that man, give West Chester police a call.