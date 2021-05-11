WATERFORD, N.J. (CBS) – An entire school district in Camden County is shut down due to a foodborne illness. Eyewitness News has learned that more than 60% of staff at the Waterford Township School District are impacted.

A letter from the district says staff members became sick after attending a luncheon last Thursday. The district says the event was catered by an outside vendor.

“We reported this incident to the Camden County Department of Health and the Waterford Township Police Department to investigate further. Although the exact pathogen is still unknown at this time, we have been advised by the Camden County Department of Health that the suspected pathogens could be highly contagious. Per the recommendation of our district physician, and for the health and safety of our entire school community, all school buildings will be closed for two weeks. We expect to reopen the buildings on Monday, May 24th. During this time, a thorough cleaning and sanitization process will be completed to help stop the spread of any foodborne germs and illnesses,” Waterford Township School District Superintendent Dr. Brenda Harring said in the letter.

All schools in the district will be closed for two weeks for deep cleaning and the students will learn remotely until the buildings are deemed safe to reopen.