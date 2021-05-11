PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will ease more of its COVID-19 restrictions next week, officials announced Tuesday. Starting Friday, May 21, there will no longer be density limits in retail stores, museums, libraries and offices — this means employers can start having people come back to offices for work if they choose.

Theaters and other gatherings with fixed seating indoors and outdoors will increase to 50% capacity with a minimum of three feet distance between persons of different groups.

Restaurants will stay at a 50% capacity or 75% capacity if they meet enhanced ventilation standards, but now there will be a minimum of three feet between chair back to chair back, allowing for more customers.

The city is also ending the requirement that food must be purchased to serve alcohol.

There will be no maximum number of persons allowed at outdoor catered events, but indoor catered events are still considered risky. They will be capped at 25% occupancy or 150 people.

City officials say they will drop the required limits on the number of people or activities in any setting on June 11, but masks will still be required unless eating or drinking.

Officials want to remind Philadelphians of guidance, which are recommendations, not requirements, to help people stay safe.

Philadelphians should continue to wear masks and should not attend crowded indoor settings unless vaccinated.

Click here if you are interested in receiving your COVID-19 vaccine but have yet to make an appointment.