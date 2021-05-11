PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia announces a full reopening. Mark June 11 on your calendar, that’s when all capacity limits will be dropped.

The major step on the road to recovery comes just in time for the summer season.

Today’s announcement is welcome news for venues like casinos, where part of the experience is coming together with others.

As Philadelphia leaders gamble the city can safely reopen, it’s lifting most restrictions, including all capacity limits starting June 11.

Now many people inside the Live! Casino in South Philadelphia are betting that’s a good move.

“I think it’s about time. A lot of people are getting the COVID shot. It’s been a long time that we’ve been covered up so I really think that it’s about time,” Germantown resident Sam Murray said.

“Let’s get back to normal, let’s get back to work. Let’s get back to doing what we’re supposed to be doing,” South Philadelphia resident Jennifer Callsen said.

The anticipated easing of restrictions can’t come soon enough for those who oversee the casino, which opened two months ago in the midst of the pandemic.

“We’re going to be able to welcome a lot more guests than may have stayed away during the pandemic,” said Joseph Billhimer.

Nearby at the Wells Fargo Center, it installed an $11 million HVAC system and is planning for full capacity on June 11. Now, it can have 50% capacity for the Sixers’ first playoff game.

And at the Mann Center, it’s still planning to keep many sanitation efforts that have been in place since the pandemic.

“We’re trying to make sure that even with restrictions being lifted that we operate in a very careful and safe environment for our guests. We want them to feel comfortable and confident,” said Anthony Slade with the Mann Center.

Right now, Citizens Bank Park, which is also an outside venue, must cap capacity at 25%. But, with the easing of restrictions, and more people allowed inside, fans are excited to get back into the stands.