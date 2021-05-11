PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources tell CBS3 that the City of Philadelphia is expected to have an update on its reopening timeline Tuesday during a weekly COVID briefing. Last week, several City Council members pressed the city’s health commissioner for a reopening date.

One has not been provided.

“This administration has failed to meet the moment,” Councilmember Allan Domb said.

Last week, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that aside from mask wearing, all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted within the commonwealth on Memorial Day. As has been the case with past easing of restrictions, Philadelphia’s complete reopening will come later.

“When the governor announced his plan to reopen, this administration said we will talk later,” Domb said. “So where does that leave us?”

Domb said he wants a clearer vaccination distribution plan.

“We started sitting on our doses weeks ago. We had no plan,” he said. “Now looks like we won’t make the president’s deadline of July 4.”

President Joe Biden’s goal is for 70% of Americans to have at least one shot by July 4. According to state and city data, 63% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one shot while in Philadelphia, 46% of city residents 16 and older have received at least one dose.

