HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health pulled out of a state senate hearing deciding not to testify Tuesday about a contact tracing data breach. Lawmakers say the breach exposed the personal data of about 70,000 Pennsylvanians.
“Sadly, on Friday at 6 p.m. I was called by the Department of Health and was told they would no longer be testifying at this hearing,” Pennsylvania State Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill said. “The opportunity to provide transparency lost, yet questions still remain.”READ MORE: Students To Return To West Chester University For In-Person 2021 Fall Semester
Lawmakers say the unsecured information was collected by a company in Georgia, called Insight Health.READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Among Injured In Allentown Deadly Triple Shooting
The company was hired by the state to perform contact tracing.MORE NEWS: 'This Is Not Just Any Usual Recovery': Economist Explains Rash Of Price Hikes, Product Shortages
No word on whether or not those affected will be notified.