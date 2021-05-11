Philadelphia Police: Man Fighting For His Life After Shot In Leg In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in Kensington has left a man fighting for his life. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday in front of Crown Chicken Restaurant on the 800 block of Allegheny Avenue.Giant Supermarket Chain Opening 4 New Stores In Philadelphia, Hiring 700 Employees
Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot once in the leg.
There’s no word yet on a motive and the shooter remains at large.
There's no word yet on a motive and the shooter remains at large.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.