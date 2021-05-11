PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Giant supermarket chain is expanding in Philadelphia with four new stores. That includes a Giant heirloom market in the Fashion District at 8th and Market Streets.
Full Giant stores are coming to Broad and Spring Garden Streets; Broad Street and Washington Avenue; and Columbus Boulevard at Reed Street.
Giants says it's hiring 700 new employees.
They will share opening dates for each store soon.