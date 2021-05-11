PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly shooting in Kensington became a five-hour investigation for Philadelphia police. Officers say it all began around 5:30 p.m. Monday when a man was shot in the neck in the passenger seat of an SUV at Lee Street and Indiana Avenue.Giant Supermarket Chain Opening 4 New Stores In Philadelphia, Hiring 700 Employees
The driver of the car ran to a nearby police station to flag down some help. But by the time the driver returned with officers, someone had stolen the SUV with the victim inside.
Five hours later, the vehicle was located 15 miles away with the body still inside.
“He was sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV that was owned by his girlfriend. The girlfriend was able to tell police that she was checking the whereabouts of her vehicle by tracking the victim’s phone and that’s why she was able to find the vehicle at 57th and Thomas,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police are now looking through surveillance footage from Lee Street and Indiana Avenue to try to identify the carjacker who drove away with the victim in the car.
