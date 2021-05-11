13-Year-Old Among Injured In Allentown Triple Shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A teenager is among the victims of a triple shooting in Allentown. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Lehigh Street.Giant Supermarket Chain Opening 4 New Stores In Philadelphia, Hiring 700 Employees
Eyewitness News has learned that the victims are a 43-year-old woman, a man, and a 13-year-old.
It's not known if the victims are related.
There’s no word yet on a motive and no arrests in the case.